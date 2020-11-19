Nation Four new imported cases of Covid-19 reported The Saigon Times Thursday, Nov 19, 2020,18:53 (GMT+7) Four new imported cases of Covid-19 reportedThe Saigon Times Two health workers wearing protective clothing are seen in a quarantine area. With four new cases, Vietnam’s Covid-19 infections rose to 1,304 as of this evening, November 19 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Four Vietnamese returnees from abroad that were quarantined upon arrival in Vietnam have been diagnosed to be infected with Covid-19, sending the nation’s tally to 1,304 as of this evening, November 19, confirmed the Health Ministry. Of them, two flew home from Canada on Flight VN5028, which landed at Van Don airport on November 16. They, including a 49-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man, are being quarantined and treated at Ha Nam Province General Hospital. The other two patients are residents of Hanoi, aged 28 and 67. The men entered Vietnam from the UK on November 6 through Van Don airport and were taken to a quarantine facility in Nam Dinh Province. They are under medical treatment at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi. The ministry also announced that 18 other Covid-19 patients have fully recovered and were discharged from hospital today, raising the… Read full this story

