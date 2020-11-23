Four distressed fishermen saved at sea

Earlier, at 15:25 on November 21, Marshall Islands-flagged container ship CAPE FARO, numbered V7JZ2, found trawler BV78488TS sinking due to leakages in the hull. It was about 11 nautical miles southeast of Vung Tau cape, heading from China to Ho Chi Minh City. The Ba Ria – Vung Tau provincial Border Guard Command receives the distressed fishermen. The foreign vessel immediately rescued the four crew-members from the troubled trawler and gave them first aid. Then, the CAPE FARO’s captain informed the incident to the Vietnam Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Center (Vietnam MRCC), which sent its ship SAR-413 to the scene for a rescue mission. At 20:24 of the same day, the four fishermen were safely taken ashore. Their health is now in stable condition. Translated by Chung Anh

