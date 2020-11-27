Forum seeks to boost domestic logistics growth

In his address, Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue lauded the MoIT’s initiative to coordinate with the World Bank (WB) and relevant agencies to hold the forum, which offers a chance for entrepreneurs, scientists, and experts to discuss how to best promote the growth of the domestic logistics sector. Noting that fluctuations in the region and the world, along with the COVID-19 pandemic, are affecting Vietnam, he stressed the need for cohesive and responsive efforts in overcoming the difficulties and challenges, making breakthroughs in the sector’s growth to serve socio-economic development. Businesses signing cooperation agreement at the event In order to reduce logistic costs, Hue suggested the promotion of research and development (R&D) activities in the field. Businesses also need to strengthen the application of achievements from the fourth Industrial Revolution in logistics services, he said. Hue also advised enterprises to apply transport management systems using cloud computing technology that allows for the tracing of product origin and transportation routes, together with other technologies, to strengthen connections and ensure security for customers and partners. Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung asked the MoIT to soon establish a project on personnel matters in support of the National… Read full this story

