A forest ranger with the Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF), he has seen how populations of rare species like the saola, the Annamite striped rabbit and the Owston’s palm civet have dwindled in the Saola Reserve in the central Thua Thien-Hue Province over the years.As much as 1,000 traps could be seen every day within a 10-km radius inside the reserve, he said.”When we find fewer traps, it is not because the number of poachers has reduced, but because their methods have become more sophisticated.”Poachers used to set up hundreds of traps at a time, but have now learned to set fewer of them, spread them over a wider area and camouflage them with leaves and the like, he said.Instead of traveling along mountain slopes, they follow streams, where rising water levels during rains make it difficult for rangers to track them down, he said.They use wires, nets and other contraptions to catch animals, but the most common is the wire trap as it is simple and easy to set up.Thien said for a few tens of thousands of dong, poachers can create wire traps to catch rare animals like pangolins and civets and sell them for millions.”When an animal… Read full this story

Forest ranger spends decade disarming wildlife traps have 308 words, post on e.vnexpress.net at November 22, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.