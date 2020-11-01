For every three coffee chains that join the market, two leave

Entering the food and beverage sector in 2012 and opening a series of cafes, Phuc Long once caught the special attention when stating that it would compete with Starbucks, which set foot in Vietnam in 2013.

And it once again drew the public’s attention in mid-2019 when it gave back the retail premises at the Phu Dong roundabout to the landlord and shut down another shop in HCM City.

Entering the food and beverage sector in 2012 and opening a series of cafes, Phuc Long once caught the special attention when stating that it would compete with Starbucks, which set foot in Vietnam in 2013.

Highlands Coffee has just opened its 300th shop. Starbucks has 49 shops after six years of presence in Vietnam. The Coffee House, with 145 shops, is marching towards the central and northern regions. Meanwhile, Trung Nguyen had 66 Trung Nguyen Legend shops and 36 E-Coffee shops by June 2019.

Mai Lan

Coffee chains move to streets to sell their products Highlands Coffee, Vinacafe and Passio all have been selling coffee in vending machines and at new coffee stalls in places with heavy traffic.