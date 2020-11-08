Flora & fauna survive under watchful eyes

By Bùi Hoài Nam MISTY MOUNTAINS: Clouds blanket the Bidoup-Núi Bà National Park in Lâm Đông Province – one of the richest biodiversity sites in Việt Nam. Photo courtesy of Bidoup-Núi Bà National Park Since the giant muntijac (Muntiacus vuquangensis) — a critically endangered species of deer — was found at the Bidoup-Núi Bà National Park in the Central Highlands’ Lâm Đồng Province in 2019, the park has been the only site in Việt Nam confirmed as hosting the species. The deer was one of 21 species discovered by Vietnamese and German scientists and biologists from the HCM City-based Southern Institute of Ecology and the Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research. IN THE JUNGLE: Trekkers explore the primary forest at Bidoup-Núi Bà National Park, which is visited by some 10,000 tourists and researchers each year. Photo courtesy of Change Seven of the species recorded in their survey are listed as among the most-threatened in the world and include owston’s palm civet (Chrotogale owstoni), the sun bear (Helarctos malayanus), and the white hedgehog (or albino hedgehog) — the first found in the Southeast Asian region. “Discovering large populations of endangered wildlife in half of the park’s area is an outstanding… Read full this story

