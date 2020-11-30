Nation Floodwaters leave two tourists missing in Lam Dong The Saigon Times Monday, Nov 30, 2020,15:30 (GMT+7) Floodwaters leave two tourists missing in Lam DongThe Saigon Times Rescuers are on the lookout for two persons who went missing due to the floodwaters in Lam Dong Province – PHOTO: NLDO HCMC – During a tour to the Bidoup Nui Ba National Park in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, four tourists were washed away by floodwaters on November 29, with two of them still missing. Pham Phu Ty, deputy head of the Police Department of Lac Duong District in the province, said that Lam Dong Province’s competent forces were working with Lac Duong District to search for the two victims. At 3.00 p.m. on the same day, four tourists on the way home were swept away by floodwaters when walking across the Da Nhim River in Da Chais Commune, noted Ty. Upon being hit by the floodwaters, two of the four tourists, who came from HCMC, grasped at a forest tree and were saved by rescuers. The two missing victims were identified as H.M and Q.Tr., the local media reported. Share with your friends:

