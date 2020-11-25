Nation Five new imported Covid-19 cases reported The Saigon Times Wednesday, Nov 25, 2020,18:40 (GMT+7) Five new imported Covid-19 cases reportedThe Saigon Times A special Covid-19 quarantine zone at a hospital. Vietnam’s Covid-19 tally rose to 1,321 on November 25 – PHOTO: MINISTRY OF HEALTH HCMC – The Ministry of Health has confirmed five new imported Covid-19 cases, including three Vietnamese men and one Indian and one Korean expert, taking the country’s tally to 1,321 this evening, November 25. Two of the Vietnamese men, aged 57 and 24, returned to Vietnam from South Korea on flight VN431 on November 23 and were put under quarantine after arriving at the Danang International Airport. The patients are being treated at Danang Lung Hospital. The other Vietnamese patient is a 33-year-old man residing in Phu Thien District in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai. He came back to Vietnam from France on flight VN5010 on November 11 and was taken to a quarantine center after arriving at the Tan Son Nhat International Airport in HCMC. He is currently under treatment at the medical center of Long Dien District, Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province. Three other passengers on this flight had earlier tested positive for Covid-19. The 37-year-old… Read full this story

