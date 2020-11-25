Five imported cases of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday

Đà Nẵng Hospital for Lung Disease where two new patients are undergoing treatment. — Photo baoquangnam.vn HÀ NỘI — Five imported cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Wednesday, raising the total number of patients in the country to 1,321, said the Ministry of Health. They are aged between 23 and 57. One was quarantined in Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province, while two are being treated in HCM City and a further two in Đà Nẵng. The first patient flew to Việt Nam on November 11 on flight VN5010 from France. Three other patients on the same flight earlier tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. Among the five new patients, one is an Indian expert and another is from South Korea. In total 1,153 patients have recovered from the disease in Việt Nam. The country has recorded 35 COVID-19-related deaths. — VNS

