Investment First make sure you know what you want By Minh Tam Sunday, Nov 8, 2020,10:01 (GMT+7) First make sure you know what you wantBy Minh Tam Sources of foreign investments are now more diverse, no longer restricted to capital used to erect factories – PHOTO: MINH TAM Vietnam is emerging as one of the top picks for international investors in their strategy for diversifying production facilities. However, how many big investors have landed here and is Vietnam only a place for many smaller ones who seek to make full use of tax incentives? Speaking at the Business Forum 2020 held in the middle of last month, Bruno Jaspaert, CEO of DEEP C, a developer of industrial parks, said foreign investment in Vietnam has been accelerated and a new wave of investors is coming. If still in doubt about that, he said, one should come to industrial parks developed by DEEP C in Quang Ninh and Haiphong to witness the trend to believe in it. DEEP C has posted a three-fold growth in investment scale since early this year, said Mr. Jaspaert. He also contended that it is correct to say that Vietnam has to compete with her surrounding rivals in attracting foreign investment…. Read full this story
- 'We're going to make sure that access is not an issue with this medicine': Gilead CEO promises to make remdesivir affordable after studies revealed it may help coronavirus patients recover faster
- How Kate Middleton makes sure she never has bra and knicker lines on show by using shapewear and sewn-in bras
- Republican Mayor In South Dakota Questions Trump Order Opening Meat Plants: 'We Need to Make Sure It Can Open Safely'
- US now running 72 separate coronavirus drug trials – but there’s not enough researchers to make sure they actually work
- High school principal makes sure all 220 graduating seniors get a surprise parade
- This online tool helps you make sure your retirement investments reflect your values
- Want to join my bubble? This is what your future social life could look like
- Experimental blood test detects cancer in people who didn't know they had it
- Oxford scientists working on coronavirus vaccine will know in six weeks if it's likely to work... and the NHS will get 'first dibs' on supplies
- Make growing vegetables from scraps your quarantine hobby
First make sure you know what you want have 383 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at November 8, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.