Minister of Health Nguyễn Thành Long chairs a meeting on Việt Nam’s new domestic COVID-19 case on Monday afternoon. Photo suckhoedoisong.vn HCM CITY — For the first time in three months, Việt Nam has recorded a community infection of COVID-19. The patient lives in HCM City and is a friend of a flight attendant from Vietnam Airlines who tested positive on November 29. They came into contact when the latter was under quarantine at her rented house. The new patient, the 1347th, is a 32-year-old man from Ward 3, District 6 who is a teacher at an English language centre. He is currently in quarantine. Officials are currently tracking people he came into contact with the man in the past few days. It is understood the new patient had visited a karaoke bar and a cafe over the past few days. Those businesses have been closed, and the authority has sent officers to spray the premises with disinfectant. Staff who work at places the man has visited, have been requested to self-isolate at home and have COVID-19 tests. There have been 38 F1 cases and 154 F2 reported relating to this latest case. The Ministry of Health has told all… Read full this story
- India tipped to import Viet Nam rice
- Viet Nam Coffee Day connects local and foreign firms
- Samsung Viet Nam brings STEM education model to HOPE school
- Start-ups must go global, says Grabs Viet Nam chief
- Viet Nam to fall short of fisheries export target
- Sexually Transmitted Dengue Fever: World's First Case Reported In Spain
- Viet Nam's 2019 national brand value reach $247b, in strong brand group
- Viet Nam, Algeria seek to promote trade, investment at SIPA 2019
- Viet Nam, Algeria seek to promote trade
- AES, MoIT ink deal on Son My 2 power plant in Viet Nam
First community COVID-19 case reported in Việt Nam after three months have 302 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at November 30, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.