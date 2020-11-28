Continuous improvement, the key to Dutch Lady’s relentless rise to top 4 in global nutrition listVingroup to award scholarships of nearly VND 40 billion to master’s and PhD candidates in science and technologyThreats and opportunities during turbulent 2020GREENFEED EMPOWERS FARMERS WITH THE 10-YEAR JOURNEY OF THE “TIEP SUC NHA NONG” PROGRAMMEVietnam’s tourism achieved high ranking despite the difficulties caused by Covid-19 pandemic HÀ NỘI — VNPAY-QR developed by Việt Nam Payment Solution Joint Stock Company (VNPAY) was honoured as a Việt Nam National Brand this year at the Việt Nam National Branding Programme Announcement Ceremony held on Wednesday at the Hanoi Opera House. VNPAY is one of 124 firms honoured with the title in 2020 with its VNPAY-QR payment solution won the Việt Nam National Brand 2020, surpassing many strict criteria and evaluation of the organisation board from more than 1,000 firms participating in the award. A VNPAY’s representative received the award from Deputy Prime Minister Trương Hòa Bình and Minister of Information and Communications Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng. — VNS Photo The Việt Nam National Brand is organised by the Việt Nam Trade Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade twice a year. This is also the… Read full this story

Fintech VNPAY honoured as Vietnam National Brand 2020 have 309 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at November 28, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.