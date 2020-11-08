CSR Fico-YTL and journey to build foundation for the future The Saigon Times Sunday, Nov 8, 2020,10:01 (GMT+7) Fico-YTL and journey to build foundation for the futureThe Saigon Times Delegates pose for a photo at the inauguration ceremony of a playground for children at the April 30 Park in Tay Ninh Province. Fico-YTL donates more than VND500 million to build the playground – PHOTO: FICO-YTL Enterprises have experienced many ups and downs due to the Covid-19 pandemic. According to statistics from the Ministry of Planning and Investment, more than 78,000 firms withdrew from the market in the January–September period this year. However, during the period, many enterprises still managed to contribute significantly to the fight against the pandemic and to support disadvantaged people through practical activities; and cement producer Fico-YTL was not an outsider in this cause. Joining hands with the community Doan Tran Minh Thu, who is in charge of communications at Fico-YTL, said cement enterprises are facing high inventories as large projects have been suspended. Therefore, their donations, no matter how small, these days are appreciated. Besides Covid-19, complicated weather conditions have strongly affected production and business activities. However, Fico-YTL has even stepped up its activities to support the community by supplying… Read full this story

