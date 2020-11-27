Festive season at Melia Hanoi

Melia Hanoi is offering a spectacular holiday spread Beautifully located in the heart of Vietnam’s capital, Melia Hanoi welcomes all who are looking for splendid accommodation, first-class facilities, and warm service. Luxurious rooms and a wide array of facilities, from a state-of-the-art business centre to an outdoor swimming pool, make the hotel a perfect choice for business or leisure. Melia Hanoi also offers diners a world of culinary delights to explore, from the international themed buffets of El Patio to the local flavours of El Oriental. Explore three packages, including: Christmas Eve Dinner on December 24 and Christmas Day Lunch on December 25 from VND1.9 million ($82) per adult or take part at the New Year’s Eve Dinner on December 31 from VND2.1 million ($91) per adult. Enjoy a wide selection of premium imported seafood, fresh sushi, and sashimi, traditional holiday treats, live grill bar, and free flow of sparkling wine, beer and soft drinks. Live music performance and kids playground available. By Thai An
