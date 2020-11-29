Around the Country Farmstay experiences In Dong Thap By Quynh Chau Sunday, Nov 29, 2020,18:32 (GMT+7) Farmstay experiences In Dong ThapBy Quynh Chau A green space at Ngoi Nha Hoa Each Homestay Some new tourist locations offerings farmstay expriences in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap become popular venues for travelers At these tourist spots, travelers can enjoy greenery space, delicious local food and experience farmers’ daily life. Families and young travelers are attracted by these tourism services. Countryside experiences Ao Nha Farmstay in Sa Rai Village, Tan Hong District, gives tourists a chance to experience agricultural tourism. The tourist site has several areas. Its lodging facility can accommodate more than 50 guests. Its outdoor area boasts spaces for parties and outdoor activities, an herb garden and a vast rice field. Those who want to do farm work can dress like farmers and then go to the rice field to collect water lilies and water spinach and catch fishes. Especially, Ao Nha Farmstay offers guests its “one-night stay on a pond” service, in which guests will stay overnight on a raft floating on a pond. Last but not least, local specialties like linh fish hotpot, grilled snakehead fish, mong toi (Basella alba) soup… Read full this story

