NEW NORM: Supporters will have to adhere to a lot of new rules when attending football matches in the near future. AFP/VNA Photo Paul Kennedy Finally a glimmer of hope, albeit a very small one. A tiny light that’s difficult to actually see unless you squint really hard, at the end of a very long, dark and damp tunnel. I don’t want to say it too loud just in case I jinx the plans. But, it looks like sooner rather than later, we could see a small number of supporters back watching Premier League football matches in stadiums in the very near future. While this is good news, in the early days of fans actually attending games in person, be prepared to expect the unexpected. According to the plans drawn up by the British government, the COVID-19 state-of-play in each city across the country will determine the number of fans allowed into grounds at any one time. Those places considered Tier 1 in the UK could see up to 4,000 fans allowed in and Tier 2, 2,000. Sorry Liverpool and Manchester, you’ll have to wait a little while more as those cities fall into the Tier 3 category. And… Read full this story
- The FBI Getting Ready to Make a Huge Bust on Chinese Spy Ring
- Getting a New Dog
- Tips For Getting Ready for RV Season
- Four Ways to Get Ready for the New School Year - A Guide for Elementary Students
- Getting Ready To Sell Your Home
- 9 Great Tips For Getting Ready For Back-to-School
- Getting Ready to Ride a Kid ATV
- Four Surefire Ways to Get Your New Business Start Up Into Profit
- Nintendo Wii Bundles - Get Ready For Some Action!
- Getting Ready To Build A Custom Home? See Your Mortgage Lender First
Fans getting ready for a new norm have 300 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at November 25, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.