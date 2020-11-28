BizInfo Facts about renewable energy By Thanh Dung Saturday, Nov 28, 2020,18:40 (GMT+7) Facts about renewable energy By Thanh Dung At present, renewable energy plays an important role in meeting people’s increasing demand for energy. Renewable energy resources are abundant and available in the nature and exist in many forms. Of which, solar power, which is nearly inexhaustible and is being exploited in many parts worldwide, has emerged as an ideal option to replace traditional energy resources. A solar farm in the southwestern border area. In the middle of November, the 38th ASEAN Ministers on Energy Meeting, agreed to increase the proportion of renewable energy to 23% in the energy resource structure and reduce the energy intensity – used to measure the energy inefficiency in the economy – to 32% by 2025. In addition, 10 ASEAN member countries, including Vietnam, will continue building a roadmap on renewable energy development through programs and plans to reach targets. Solar power-an indispensable option Obviously, in the new era, renewable energy has demonstrated its superiority in contributing to the sustainable socioeconomic development. The world is facing multiple problems, including environmental pollution, global warming, extreme climate change and dreadful natural disasters. Does the development still make sense when people… Read full this story

Facts about renewable energy have 309 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at November 28, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.