Exhibition marks “aerial Dien Bien Phu battle” victory

At the event Organized by the Management Board of Hoa Lo Prison Relic, the event was part of the program to commemorate the 48th anniversary of victory of “aerial Dien Bien Phu battle” (in December 1972) over the American air raids on Hanoi during the Vietnam War in late 1964 and 1972 and the 25th anniversary of the establishment of Vietnam-U.S. diplomatic ties. The exhibition is organized into themes, “Protecting national airspace” and “Connecting the two countries on the rim of the ocean,” which showcase artifacts and documents related to the historical victory. Through exhibits, visitors can learn more about the indomitable spirit and intelligence of the Vietnamese people and troops who have won over the large-scale air strike of U.S. invaders. During the event, visitors to Hoa Lo Prison have an opportunity to experience audio guide for the first time, ring a bell made from a U.S. bomb, and wear a straw hat. They can also have experiences of hiding themselves in an A-shaped bomb shelter and will be briefed on steps to build the shelter and its functions. Translated by Song Anh

