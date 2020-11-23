Exhibition interprets “Tale of Kieu” epic through contemporary paintings

The exhibition displays 96 paintings created by painter Nguyen Tuan Son during his 20-year research on the characters featured in the masterpiece. Son got the nickname “Son Kieu” by his colleagues for his long-time passion for the masterpiece. A visitor at the exhibition The paintings are not only illustrations of the epic poem but reflections of pagodas, temples, communal houses, festivals and characters in the cheo (popular opera), and tuong (classical drama) operas. Speaking at the event, Nguyen Hai Nam, a representative of the Nguyen Tien Dien clan, stressed that painter Son brought a world of colors, inspiration and creativity of modern art styles to life through his creations, thus creating a sophisticated look with Tale of Kieu. The exhibition aims to spread love and compassion to all those who like the Tale of Kieu, thus contributing to clarifying the artistic value of the great poet Nguyen Du’s masterpiece. Translated by Lam Anh

