EVNNPT gives VND1 billion to local people in Quang Nam and Quang Ngai provinces On November 19, Nguyen Tuan Tung, chairman of the Board of Members granted VND500 million ($21,740)to the People’s Committees of Quang Nam and Quang Ngai to transfer to local people to help them deal with the damage caused by the storms. EVNNPT’s delegation updated the leaders of the two provinces on its managing and operating work of electrical grids in these regions as well as reported on the construction progress of the Quang Trach-Doc Soi and Doc Soi-Pleiku 2 500 kV transmission lines. EVNNPT’s leaders visited Quang Nam Power Transmission Company On this occasion, the working delegation visited Quang Nam and Quang Ngai Power Transmission Companies and highly appreciated these two units’ efforts to maintain a stable power source for people during the past storms. EVNNPT’s leaders at 500kV Doc Soi electrical substation Chairman Tung encouraged these units to complete the targets for the whole year as well as for 2016-2020. By Oanh Nguyen

EVNNPT donates $43,480 to disaster-stricken locals of Quang Nam and Quang Ngai have 274 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at November 24, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.