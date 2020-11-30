Trade Event held to celebrate 45th anniversary of Vietnam-Germany diplomatic ties By Vuong Anh Monday, Nov 30, 2020,19:16 (GMT+7) Event held to celebrate 45th anniversary of Vietnam-Germany diplomatic ties By Vuong Anh German Consul General Dr. Josefine Wallat (R) at the event – PHOTO: VUONG ANH HCMC – The Consulate General of the Federal Republic of Germany HCMC and Deutsches Haus co-organized “A Piece of Germany” event in HCMC last Saturday to celebrate the 45th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Germany, where both Vietnamese and expats living in HCMC got the chance to experience German products, food, culture and education. Some well-known German companies present at the event were Bosch, Siemens, Otto Bock and Mercedes-Benz, to name a few. Vinfast, a Vietnamese automobile brand, also displayed its signature products at the event. German Consul General Dr. Josefine Wallat told the event that Vinfast and Bosch are partners, proving that Vietnamese and German firms have worked together to deliver quality products to domestic customers. Visitors to the event could learn more about German education at the German Academic Exchange Service, the Goethe-Institut HCMC and the Vietnamese-German University booths, which offer German language courses and scholarships to study in Germany. According to Wallat, German education… Read full this story

Event held to celebrate 45th anniversary of Vietnam-Germany diplomatic ties have 299 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at November 30, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.