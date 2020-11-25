EuroCham calls for change

EuroCham’s Whitebook 2011 has talked up the challenges facing Vietnam’s business environment The demands follow EuroCham’s release of its “Whitebook 2011 of Trade/Investment Issues and Recommendations” in a press conference in Hanoi last week. At the press conference, EuroCham representatives appreciated Vietnam’s achievements in 2010, but also raised concerns about the unsolved problems and challenges ahead. Since its establishment with only 60 members in 1998, EuroCham has grown to represent more than 750 European businesses, counting among its supporters many of the world’s leading enterprises. EuroCham said in its Whitebook 2011 that Vietnam had made good progress during 2010. On a Alain Cany, EuroCham chairman I am very pleased to present our third edition of EuroCham’s White Book on Trade Issues and Recommendations. We believe that now is the right time for Vietnam to concentrate on strategic key issues to further increase Vietnam’s competitiveness, such as upgrading the quality of Vietnam’s labour force, improving infrastructure and energy supplies, encouraging sustainable PPP programmes and continuing regulatory and administrative reforms. Moreover, structural reforms to increase the efficiency of its economy must remain high on Vietnam’s agenda, in particular with regards to further equitising the state-owned enterprises. We hope that like the prior… Read full this story

