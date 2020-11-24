Eriksen set for Inter Milan exit as dream Italy move turns sour

Belgium’s forward Romelu Lukaku (L) fights for the ball with Denmark’s midfielder Christian Eriksen during UEFA Nations League football match between Belgium and Denmark at the Den Dreef Stadium in Leuven on November 18, 2020.(JOHN THYS / AFP) The Danish international arrived on a four-and-a-half-year contract worth 20 million euros ($23 million) plus 7.5 million euros in bonuses in January. But during a year overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic, the 28-year-old has been unable to reproduce his form with Spurs, where he scored 69 goals and had 89 assists in 305 appearances, or recently with Denmark. “It wasn’t what I had dreamed of,” admitted Erikson, who has fallen down the pecking order under coach Antonio Conte. “People would like to see me play and I would like to do the same, but the coach has different ideas and I have to respect them.” The Dane has played seven times this season — four as a starter — with no assists or goals. In total he has scored four goals for Inter in 33 games. “We must never hold back a player who asks to be transferred,” club CEO Giuseppe Marotta said Sunday, confirming Eriksen’s impending exit. Conte insisted Eriksen “has… Read full this story
