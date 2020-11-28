E-wallet SmartPay, CIMB Bank unveil tie-up

Individual customers, especially small traders in rural areas, could conveniently open bank accounts with eKYC and access online financial services offered by CIMB Bank. E-wallet SmartPay has signed an agreement with CIMB Bank that makes it simpler for its customers to open accounts with the bank. (Photo courtesy of SmartPay) SmartPay has more than 300,000 merchants and 1.5 million individual customers across the country. The National Financial Inclusion Strategy approved by the Government earlier this year targets at least 80 percent of adults having transaction accounts at banks or other financial organisations by 2025. Following the agreement, customers can also use CIMB accounts to top up their SmartPay e-wallet. The bank has tie-ups with Vietnam Post and Viettel Store, which cover almost all villages across the country, and they can go to the latter’s outlets for topping up. Source: VNA

