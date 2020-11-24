E-commerce M&A activities ready to take centre stage, illustration photo With the year coming to an end, investment consultancies and market researchers such as McKinsey, PwC, and Euromonitor are beginning to point out that e-commerce will be one of the main sectors luring the largest number of merger and acquisition (M&A) deals moving into 2021 and beyond. A report from UK-based Euromonitor shows that global M&A activities in 2021 will mainly focus on Southeast Asia as an effort to circumvent the Chinese market. Within the region, e-commerce is forecast to see plenty of tie-up deals. “Thus Vietnam, where the e-commerce sector has advanced by leaps and bounds, is expected to present many takeover deals in coming years,” said Dang Dang Truong, content and communications specialist at iPrice Group. “However, the current number of M&As in the market has yet to reach the sector’s full potential. Vietnam has plenty of room for e-commerce growth, much higher than regional nations, with the number of online consumers in the country ranking third in Southeast Asia.” The limited brick and mortar shopping during the pandemic has contributed to the flourishing of the e-commerce sector, reflected by the growth of unique visitors and buyers on… Read full this story

