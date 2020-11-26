HÀ NỘI — E-commerce offers businesses, especially small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) a direct reach to international customers, boosts their sales, speeds up the marketing process and saves costs, experts have said. Industry insiders were speaking at a seminar on export local goods through e-commerce, held by the Việt Nam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) and the Innovative Hub Company in Hà Nội on Tuesday. “In the context of COVID-19, the supply chains are disrupted and e-commerce shows its superiority and strengths that can help SMEs continue their business, maintain operations and create a breakthrough more clearly,” said Phạm Hoàng Tiến, director of the VCCI’s Small and Medium Enterprise Promotion Center. Sharing how Singapore has practised effective e-commerce, Zoe Zuo, CEO of Innovative Hub said: “Vietnamese businesses need to acquire and do some things that are considered useful in Singapore with positive values ​​to help promote the implementation of e-commerce in the country.” Zuo advised firms to select and carefully identify customers, focus on different groups and select products suitable for them, adding they should also select e-commerce platforms and interfaces appropriate to the objectives of the business and find qualified staff. According to the Việt Nam E-Commerce Association, the country’s e-commerce market… Read full this story

E-commerce a gateway to export Vietnamese goods have 303 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at November 26, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.