Domestic market to help tourism sector in post-COVID-19-period

Tourists visit the Chàm Islands, off the coast of Hội An City. The site is one of the most popular destinations in central Việt Nam. VNS Photo Công Thành QUẢNG NAM — The country's tourism industry saw impressive growth between 2015-19, but now needs a dramatic face-lift in terms of quality and safety to help the 'key' sector recover from COVID-19 damage. Deputy Prime Minister Vũ Đức Đam spoke at the National Conference on Tourism Development in the central province of Quảng Nam on Saturday, stressing State agencies, businesses, travel agencies and residents should promote links and efficient co-operation to help the tourism industry overcome the most difficult time after the pandemic. Đam said the COVID-19 pandemic was challenge, but also a chance for Vietnamese travellers to explore luxury services they hadn't experienced before. "Tourism service quality in Việt Nam had improved in recent years, but it has not yet attained its potential. A series of barriers remain, including traffic, food safety and slow digital transformation, while joint actions among agencies, local authorities, the private sector and State-owned industries in boosting tourism are yet to see rapid change," Đam said. "COVID-19 is a chance for Việt Nam's tourism industry to refresh its quality for domestic travellers and seek potential prosperity in the pandemic deadlock," he said.

