DKSH and Japanese confectionary giant Morinaga partner in Vietnam

DKSH’s Business Unit Consumer Goods, Asia’s leading Market Expansion Services provider for fast moving consumer goods, and Japanese confectionary company Morinaga, have expanded their existing partnership in Asia to Vietnam. The two companies already have a successful partnership in Hong Kong and Singapore and decided to extend their relationship. DKSH will be the enabler to further unlock Morinaga’s potential in Vietnam and ensure regional coverage through the strategic expertise of the local teams. The key objective of the collaboration is to drive Morinaga’s growth in the confectionery category, leveraging DKSH’s strong position in the rising convenience stores (CVS) channel, comprehensive coverage in modern trade and deep capillary distribution in traditional trade. Besides a strong focus on coverage expansion for Morinaga, DKSH will focus special attention on increasing Hi-Chew’s and Dars Chocolate’s visibility across all channels and the whole region. Teruhiro Kwabe, Managing Director Asia-Pacific at Moringa, said: “DKSH has been a strategic business partner for us, helping us drive sales of multiple brands across the region. With this partnership expansion, we want to leverage DKSH’s strong capabilities in Vietnam to enhance the reach to our target audience. We strongly believe that we will see extensive growth in the coming months… Read full this story

