A new report from Cisco and Jungle Ventures examines how the region’s essential services are innovating amid disruption Titled Emerging Disruptors from the Global Pandemic, the report looks at the transformation of essential services in the region during COVID-19 and the models of successful disruptors. It highlights how the national digitalisation agendas of many ASEAN countries has helped ease the transition for the region’s organisations to remote operations and working during COVID-19. As a result, ASEAN is emerging as one of the fastest growing mobile-first economies in the world, with the development of a multiple digital-native platforms spanning essential sectors. “COVID-19 has demonstrated our inherent human capacity to innovate at scale and with speed, when faced with disruption. Some of the hardest-hit sectors at the start of the pandemic like education, healthcare, and supply chain logistics were able to reimagine the future, implement innovative strategies, and adopt an entrepreneurial and resilient mindset. We are now seeing large waves of innovation emerging which will cater to this new reality,” said Naveen Menon, president of Cisco in ASEAN. Naveen Menon, president, Cisco in ASEAN The report also showcases how changes in the global economy have contributed to the emergence of startups transforming and adapting industries… Read full this story

Disruptors create opportunities for ASEAN’s essential industries during global pandemic have 339 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at November 26, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.