Digital transformation offers better access to health services

Minister, and Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tiến Dũng. — VGP Photo Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tiến Dũng talks to the press about the role of digital transformation in the health sector In 2020, Việt Nam has managed to control and prevent the COVID-10 pandemic whilst ensuring economic growth. Can you evaluate the role of digital transformation in recent years? Việt Nam has actively participated in the Fourth Industrial Revolution over the past few years. Việt Nam's start-up and innovation scene has also been dynamic. The country is following Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc's direction of realising the dual goal of preventing and fighting the COVID-19 pandemic whilst continuing to resume production and develop the economy. Việt Nam is one of the few countries in the world with positive growth. Many countries and international organisations appreciated the country's approach as well as its proactiveness at the 37th Association of Southeast Asia Nations Summit held recently. At the summit, Prime Minister Phúc announced the establishment of the ASEAN Centre for Public Health which is expected to be located in Việt Nam, contributing to enhancing capacity building in the healthcare sector and strengthening national and regional co-ordination as well as future epidemic response measures. The current situation poses huge challenges for the country….

