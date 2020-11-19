Destinations in Cần Thơ boosted for regional tourism growth

HÀ NỘI A number of new tours to the southern city of Cần Thơ, dubbed as the land of rivers, will begin in a bid to boost tourism. The trips to Cần Thơ were introduced at a conference on Wednesday in Hà Nội at the Việt Nam International Travel Mart 2020. Tourists enjoy an experience of catching fish as farmers at Mỹ Khánh Tourism Village, Cần Thơ City. Photo mykhanh.com At the conference, local businesses presented the new river tour of Mai Linh Group, farming experience at Bảo Gia Trang farm, eco-tourism at Thới An Đông Tourist Village, making traditional cakes at Cồn Sơn community-based tourist area and experience being landlords at Mỹ Khánh Tourist Village. To promote tourism in the region, the enterprises offer 30-50 per cent discount on services. Cần Thơ and the Mekong Delta businesses also signed agreements with businesses in Hà Nội and the northern region. Speaking at the conference, Vice Chairman of Cần Thơ City People’s Committee Dương Tấn Hiển said the promotions aim to introduce tourism products of Cần Thơ City and strengthen co-operation and market connection with partners in other regions. “Tourism products in Cần Thơ City and the Mekong Delta provinces have authentic… Read full this story

