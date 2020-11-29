Vietnam Economy Demand stimulus: where to begin? By Dr. Vo Dinh Tri (*) Sunday, Nov 29, 2020,13:49 (GMT+7) Demand stimulus: where to begin?By Dr. Vo Dinh Tri (*) Demand stimulus in the current state of the Vietnamese economy in the short term should come with a pro-consumption policy – PHOTO: THANH HOA Private sector consumption is a major growth driver of the Vietnamese economy. It is all the more important as the Covid-19 pandemic has sent global demand plummeting and countries worldwide imposing travel restrictions. In an economy with a large population, low income, and a high rate of savings like Vietnam, which policy shall be adopted to stimulate demand in a sensible way? To cope with Covid-19, many governments around the world have had to accept economic sacrifices, with a rise in the public debt-to-GDP ratio and budget deficits. The budgets of quite a few governments have fallen into a situation of more spending and less revenue: spending on the health system, cash and credit supports for workers and the business community, plus reductions and deferment of payments of various taxes. In some states with a decent social security system like in Europe, the ratio of public debt to GDP is up to… Read full this story

Demand stimulus: where to begin? have 299 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at November 29, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.