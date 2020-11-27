Defense Minister General Ngo Xuan Lich made the statement while hosting outgoing Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Lianys Torres Rivera on November 25 at the Headquarters of the Ministry of National Defense. At the reception At the reception, General Lich congratulated the ambassador on the excellent fulfillment of her missions and highlighted her contributions to strengthening relations between the two countries in general and two militaries in particular. Lich expressed his belief that the senior diplomat will well perform her new assignment and will continue contributing to consolidating relations between the two countries and two militaries in an intensive, effective, and practical manner. The Vietnamese Defense Minister expressed delight at the positive development of the Vietnam-Cuba relationship, which was established by Presidents Ho Chi Minh and Fidel Castro and nurtured by generations of leaders of the two Parties, States, Armies, and peoples. On the occasion, General Lich recalled the valuable assistance of the Cuban Party, State, people, and the Cuban Revolutionary Armed Forces to Vietnam in preventing the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the past time, Cuba has presented thousands of doses of medicines and sent its experienced medical personnel to help Vietnam combat the disease. At the meeting, the two sides highly… Read full this story

Defense cooperation serves as pillar in Vietnam-Cuba relationship have 299 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at November 27, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.