Defense cooperation serves as pillar in Vietnam-Cuba relationship

Defense Minister General Ngo Xuan Lich made the statement while hosting outgoing Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Lianys Torres Rivera on November 25 at the Headquarters of the Ministry of National Defense. At the reception At the reception, General Lich congratulated the ambassador on the excellent fulfillment of her missions and highlighted her contributions to strengthening relations between the two countries in general and two militaries in particular. Lich expressed his belief that the senior diplomat will well perform her new assignment and will continue contributing to consolidating relations between the two countries and two militaries in an intensive, effective, and practical manner. The Vietnamese Defense Minister expressed delight at the positive development of the Vietnam-Cuba relationship, which was established by Presidents Ho Chi Minh and Fidel Castro and nurtured by generations of leaders of the two Parties, States, Armies, and peoples. On the occasion, General Lich recalled the valuable assistance of the Cuban Party, State, people, and the Cuban Revolutionary Armed Forces to Vietnam in preventing the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the past time, Cuba has presented thousands of doses of medicines and sent its experienced medical personnel to help Vietnam combat the disease. At the meeting, the two sides highly… Read full this story
- Taiwan’s leading tea chain Ten Ren's Tea bids sudden farewell to Vietnam
- Rangers coach Jones presented with Vietnam medal
- Trinidad and Tobago book Gold Cup quarterfinals ticket with win vs. Cuba
- Cowboys defensive line not worried about Broncos
- Jonathan Cooper feels poised for a breakout year
- Narduzzi still coaching stout Michigan St defense
- Smart plucks Tucker from ‘Bama staff to lead Georgia defense
- Geoff Collins ready to place his stamp on Florida’s defense
- WBC helped MLB build bridges with Cuba
- Conference held to boost tourism development in Vietnam’s northwest region
Defense cooperation serves as pillar in Vietnam-Cuba relationship have 299 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at November 27, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.