Danang Council to elect new chairman

Le Trung Chinh, vice chairman of the Danang People's Committee – PHOTO: DAN TRI HCMC – Le Trung Chinh, vice chairman of the Danang People's Committee, has been introduced as the candidate for the municipal chairman's post for the 2016-2021 tenure, and voting will take place at a meeting of the municipal People's Council early next month, the local media reported. Chinh, who will replace Huynh Duc Tho, was born in Danang in 1969 and has been vice chairman of the city since December 2018. Earlier, he was director of the municipal Department of Education and Training, and secretary of the Party Committee and chairman of Ngu Hanh Son District. On November 11, the Danang Party Committee held a meeting on personnel planning in the city. Accordingly, Luong Nguyen Minh Triet, deputy secretary of the municipal Party Committee, was recommended for the post of chairman of the municipal People's Council in the 2016-2021 tenure, replacing Nguyen Nho Trung. In addition, Tran Phuoc Son, director of the municipal Department of Planning and Investment, was to assume the post of secretary of…

