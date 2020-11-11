Dak Nong kicks off second Vietnam Brocade Culture Festival

Ton Thi Ngoc Hanh, Vice Chairwomen of Dak Nong Province introduces the Brocade Cultural Festival Following the success of its predecessor, the second Brocade Culture Festival under the theme “Culture and Tourism Festival – Oriental Quintessence” is about to take place from November 24 to 29. The festival’s programme aims to promote the values of the traditional brocade weaving culture of ethnic minorities, particularly those in the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong. Ton Thi Ngoc Hanh, Vice Chairwoman of Dak Nong People’s Committee, said at the press conference to introduce the festival on November 10, “The festival offers an opportunity to preserve and celebrate the traditional cultural identities of ethnic minorities in Dak Nong and creates a space for cultural exchange with other ethnic groups from different regions of the country.” Chairwoman Hanh also hopes that the festival will help the province to create favourable conditions for artisans and craftspeople of the local ethnic minorities, thereby promoting the region’s unique craft and possibly offering more income sources for locals. In addition, the chairwoman emphasised that the festival also aims at promoting the region and its products to domestic and foreign tourist. The festival will be held on a national… Read full this story

