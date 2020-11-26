Head of Office and UNESCO Representative to Việt Nam, Michael Croft (left) and representatives of the Đắk Nông Provincial People Committee seen at the granting ceremony of “Global Geopark” for the Đắk Nông Geopark on Tuesday night. VNA/VNS Photo ĐẮK NÔNG — The UNESCO Programme and External Relations Commission of the 209th Executive Board has recognised Đắk Nông Geopark in the Central Highlands province of Đắk Nông as a Global Geopark. The recognition has marked Đắk Nông Geopark the newest member of the global geopark system. It is also the third geopark in Việt Nam to be awarded the title by the UNESCO, after Đồng Văn Karst Plateau in the northern mountainous province of Hà Giang and Non Nước Cao Bằng in the northern border province of Cao Bằng. A ceremony to grant the ‘Global Geopark’ title to Đắk Nông Geopark was held in the province’s Gia Nghĩa City on Tuesday night. Covering more than 4,700sq.km or two-fifths of the Đắk Nông Province’s area, the geopark stretches over six of eight districts of the province, namely Krông Nô, Cư Jút, Đắk Mil, Đắk Song, Đắk G’Long, and Gia Nghĩa Town. Volcanic cave C1 in the Đắk Nông Global Geopark. VNA/VNS Photo According to Vietnamese and international scientists, the entire Đắk… Read full this story

Đắk Nông Geopark receives UNESCO title have 387 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at November 26, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.