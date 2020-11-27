COVID-19 puts Black Friday 2020 in gloomy atmosphere

Black Friday 2020 is quite silent The pandemic has changed the consumption habits of most people. Instead of splashing out on clothing and cosmetics, people now give priority to necessities. Across Ba Dinh and Cau Giay districts, clothes and fashion stores have seen few customers despite running promotions for months, with a string of banners advertising 60-70 per cent discounts or selling everything for VND99,000 ($4.30). Meanwhile, big supermarkets like Big C and VinMart have enjoyed undiminished footfall. However, different from previous years, crowds are now looking for food and necessities, instead of home appliances or cosmetics. Nguyen Phuong Nga, a 45-year-old housewife living in Cau Giay district, told VIR, “I usually buy discount home appliances at Black Friday like a cooker or a washing machine. Nevertheless, under the COVID-19 pandemic, we now put priority on assuring our family’s daily life such as food.” Hong Hanh, a 25-year-old officer in Hai Ba Trung district, said, “My income has dropped heavily since the pandemic broke out, so I can’t spend as much this time around.” According to a report published by Malaysia-based online shopping aggregator iPrice Group in the second quarter of this year, the consumption of grocery items increased by 42 per cent on-year,… Read full this story
