Covid-19 accelerates banking digitisation: seminar

The 2020 Viet Nam Retail Banking Forum being held in HCM City last week. — VNS Photo Thu Ngân HCM CITY — The Covid-19 pandemic has speeded up the banking sector’s awareness of digitisation by three to five years and forced lenders to accelerate the process to survive and grow. This is in line with global trends and provides a strong push for digitisation, delegates told the 2020 Việt Nam Retail Banking Forum titled ‘The role of retail banking services in promoting economic digitalisation in the post-COVID-19 period’ organised last week by the Việt Nam Banking Association and IDG. Nguyễn Toàn Thắng, secretary general of the Việt Nam Banks Association, said the pandemic has brought about a change in banking habits, with online banking transactions increasing sharply, especially during the social distancing period. “Online banking has developed strongly with many new convenient services and products. Banks have invested plenty in modern technologies like contactless payment, super apps, virtual assistant.” He quoted a report as saying that in the first six months of this year the number of customers using mobile banking services increased by 1.4-2.6 times year-on-year. Mobile banking transaction accounted for 40 per cent of the total transactions during this period, and even 80 per cent in some banks, he said. He also shared… Read full this story

