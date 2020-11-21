Tourism Cooperation between HCMC, northeast region serves as leverage for domestic tourism By Dao Loan Saturday, Nov 21, 2020,16:53 (GMT+7) Cooperation between HCMC, northeast region serves as leverage for domestic tourism By Dao Loan The signing ceremony between local tourism associations and travel firms is held in Quang Ninh Province. As many as 27 firms active in the tourism industry in HCMC and the northeast region of Vietnam, a number of local tourism associations and three local airlines cut deals on November 20 to exchange travelers, develop tourism products and promote tourism – PHOTO: THE HCMC DEPARTMENT OF TOURISM HCMC – As many as 27 firms active in the tourism industry in HCMC and the northeast region of Vietnam, a number of local tourism associations and three local airlines—Vietnam Airlines, Bamboo Airways and VietJet Air— cut deals on November 20 to exchange travelers, develop tourism products and promote tourism in order to create new leverage for tourism growth amid the current hardships triggered by Covid-19. Through the cooperation, various new tourism products at reasonable prices and with better services will be offered to tourists from HCMC and several northeastern provinces, including Bac Can, Cao Bang, Quang Ninh, Lang Son, Bac Giang, Thai Nguyen, Tuyen… Read full this story

Cooperation between HCMC, northeast region serves as leverage for domestic tourism have 283 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at November 21, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.