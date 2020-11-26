Continuing to provide advantages for US investors

Mary Tarnowka, executive director of the American Chamber of Commerce in Ho Chi Minh City and Danang What are the prospects of investment from the United States into Vietnam under the next administration? Vietnam continues to be a very attractive destination for US investment for a number of reasons. It is a bit early to say what specific policies the new administration would undertake and how it would affect trade policy in Asia and the Indo-Pacific region, specifically with Vietnam. There will be a continuing interest in free and fair trade focusing on removing barriers to trade and investment. We don’t expect there will be such a single focus on the bilateral merchandise trade balance with countries as has been the case under the Trump administration. There will be a continued effort to ensure that US companies encounter a free, fair, and predictable regulatory environment when they invest overseas, and that there is a level playing field. We also expect that the Biden administration will continue to place a very high priority on the Asia-Pacific and Indo-Pacific regions. Under the Trump administration’s Indo-Pacific strategy, Vietnam is a key part of that focus. We expect that the Biden administration will seek… Read full this story

