Construction on Cần Thơ- Bạc Liêu expressway to start next year

Construction will start on the Cần Thơ Bạc Liêu expressway next year. Photo:vnexpress.net HCM CITY – Construction on The Cần Thơ- Bạc Liêu expressway, which is included in Cần Thơ- Cà Mau expressway project, will start next year. Diệp Bảo Tuấn, deputy general director of Cửu Long Investment, Development and Project Management of Infrastructure (Cửu Long CIPM), said the project is expected to be completed in 2025. The expressway will pass through Vĩnh Long, Hậu Giang, Sóc Trăng, Bạc Liêu provinces and Cần Thơ City. The Cần Thơ-Bạc Liêu section will be funded by the State budget as part of the 2021-2025 medium-term public investment plan, while the Bạc Liêu-Cà Mau section will be built under a public-private-partnership. According to Cửu Long CIPM, the project is expected to create connections through 13 provinces in the Mekong Delta region, complete the regional traffic network, and connect economic centres, new urban areas and traffic hubs. The expressway is designed and built with high technical standards and modern technology. It will improve efficiency and save transportation time. The Cần Thơ-Cà Mau Expressway is among several roads being planned or constructed in the Mekong Delta region. The 51-kilometer Lộ Tẻ – Rạch Sói Expressway connecting Cần Thơ City with Kiên Giang Province opened to traffic in September,… Read full this story

