Vietnamese-American pop star Thu Phương and dozens of singers, musicians and composers will take part in a charity concert called Gánh Nhau Trong Đời (Sharing) to raise funds for people living in the flood-hit provinces of Quảng Bình, Quảng Trị, Thừa Thiên Huế and Quảng Nam. The two-hour event will begin on Friday, November 27. Photo courtesy of the producer HCM CITY — Vietnamese-American pop stars Thu Phương and Quang Lê will perform in a concert in HCM City today to raise funds to support flood victims in the central provinces of Quảng Bình, Quảng Trị, Thừa Thiên Huế and Quảng Nam. The singers will be featured with saxophonists Trần Mạnh Tuấn and An Trần. Meritorious Artist and zither player Hải Phượng, who has 30 years in đàn tranh (16-chord zither), will also be included. She has performed in Japan, South Korea, the US and Germany, and is a lecturer at the HCM City Music Conservatory. Phượng will play with singers Phương Anh and Ngọc Mai. The artists will perform contemporary folk songs in praise of life, love and peace. “All of the concert’s artists will perform for free. They hope their art will encourage flood victims, particularly children and students who have faced challenges to continue their study after floods,” said the concert’s art director Vũ Thành Vinh. “People are encouraged to send their donations to the organisers during the concert.” More… Read full this story

Concert to raise funds for flood victims in central region have 353 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at November 27, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.