Winning businesses receive the award for having excellent responsive human capital initiative at the 2020 Vietnam HR Awards in HCM City on Wednesday. — VNS Photo HCM CITY — Twelve Vietnamese and multinational companies and 10 HR leaders were honoured for their human capital initiatives at the Vietnam HR Awards in HCM City on November 25. The Labour & Social Affairs newspaper and Talentnet Corporation this year launched the 2020 Vietnam HR Awards – special edition to help the business community share examples and valuable lessons in responding to risks that the COVID-19 pandemic posed. After more than six months and three rigorous selection rounds, 10 highly responsive companies and 10 highly responsive HR leaders along with two companies with progressive responses to adversity were chosen for the awards. The winning companies included PNJ, L’Oreal, Pepsico Foods, Techcombank, Avery Dennison RBIS, Robert Bosch Engineering, Unilever, DXC, Gentherm, and Suntory Pepsico. At the event, the winners shared their stories, including real-life scenarios, human resource strategic framework, lessons learnt, and accomplishments, with more than 400 attendees. While there were companies who showed their team spirit with high levels of co-ordination in response solutions, others were successful in communicating smoothly to create… Read full this story

Companies, individuals honoured for most responsive HR practices have 309 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at November 27, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.