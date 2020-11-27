COMMANDO Hits the Thailand market with the launch of COMMANDO ORIGINAL

After the fighting bears brand ‘COMMANDO’ has demonstrated a successful in-ternational market expansion in Africa, the Middle East, and more than 36 coun-tries around the world, the company is now ready to penetrate the Thai market and shoot their new energy drinks straight to the stars.BANGKOK THAILAND - Media OutReach - 27 November 2020 - COMMANDO now entered Thailand’s energy drink market after hitting the African and Middle Eastern markets, and more in 36 countries worldwide. With the slogan ‘COMMANDO, START DOING’, the brand will soon launch a new television commercial, starring Bin Banluerit, a well-known volunteer, ex-rescue worker, and actor, who was chosen as a presenter in this ad only to reflect the brand’s intention to ‘support those who do good for society’. The brand also vows not to participate or involve in politics regarding the issue. Mr. Sittinan Assarasee, Managing Director of Krungsiam Beverage Company Limited revealed about the official launch of COMMANDO ORIGINAL that “After the brand has grown considerably and gained popularity in over 36 countries worldwide, we decided it’s time for people in Thailand to enjoy our high-quality energy drinks certified by recognized international manufacturing standards. Thai consumers don’t seem to have many options for their energy drinks as… Read full this story

