Major General Dao Tuan Anh addresses the opening ceremony During the course, the Lao attendees will study several subjects and topics such as the traditional friendship and solidarity between Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia; the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam over the military and defense cause and the Vietnam People’s Army, political culture, the history of the Vietnam People’s Army and Vietnam’s military art. In addition, they will also study socio-economic development strategies in line with reinforcing national defense and security postures in the current context and command-staff work in modern combat situations. The course is expected to help improve the expertise, strategic predictability, and practical and theoretical problem solving abilities of trainees, helping them build better national defense and security policies as well as lead operational and strategic-level units in the Lao People’s Armed Forces. Speaking at the opening ceremony, General Anh hoped that the Lao military students will promote creativeness and activeness to acquire practical knowledge during the course, contributing to fulfilling their assigned missions in the time to come. Translated by Trung Thanh
- Groupcraft Refresher Course
- Quit Fucking Asking Me Questions: A Refresher Course
- Vietnam-funded headquarters handed over to Lao committee
- A jury awarded $20 million to a police officer who said he was told to tone down his 'gayness'
- Jury awards $20 million to a police officer who was told to tone down his 'gayness'
- Officer-involved shootings have been fatal 17 times so far this year in Oklahoma
- A jury awarded $20M to a police officer who said he was told to tone down his 'gayness'
- Intel Coffee Lake Refresh leak reveals new S-series of performance processors
- Vacancy: Registrar, Medical Officer, Nursing Supervisor & Staff Nurse
- Top Lao leader receives officials of Party Central Committee’s Office
Command-staff refresher course for Lao officers launched have 296 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at November 25, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.