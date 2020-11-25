Command-staff refresher course for Lao officers launched

Major General Dao Tuan Anh addresses the opening ceremony During the course, the Lao attendees will study several subjects and topics such as the traditional friendship and solidarity between Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia; the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam over the military and defense cause and the Vietnam People’s Army, political culture, the history of the Vietnam People’s Army and Vietnam’s military art. In addition, they will also study socio-economic development strategies in line with reinforcing national defense and security postures in the current context and command-staff work in modern combat situations. The course is expected to help improve the expertise, strategic predictability, and practical and theoretical problem solving abilities of trainees, helping them build better national defense and security policies as well as lead operational and strategic-level units in the Lao People’s Armed Forces. Speaking at the opening ceremony, General Anh hoped that the Lao military students will promote creativeness and activeness to acquire practical knowledge during the course, contributing to fulfilling their assigned missions in the time to come. Translated by Trung Thanh

