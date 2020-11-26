CMC Standing Committee reviews outcomes of military and defense missions

At the conference, delegates affirmed that this year under the leadership of the Party, the State, Central Military Commission, and Defense Ministry, agencies and units in the whole military comprehensively completed all targets and missions set for the year. Particularly, the whole military strictly ensured combat readiness and made timely recommendations for the Party and State to deal with circumstances in an effective manner, contributing to firmly protecting independence, sovereignty, and national integrity and maintaining a peaceful environment for national development. General Lich chairs the event. Military agencies and units cooperated with central agencies and ministries and localities in building a strong defense disposition, combating the COVID-19 pandemic, conducting search and rescue missions, and helping people in flood-hit areas overcome natural disaster consequences. In 2020, under the leadership and direction of the Central Military Commission and Defense Ministry, the 10th Military-wide “Determined to Win” Emulation Congress was held successfully. Military units also took the lead in combating the sabotage efforts of hostile forces to protect the ideological basis of the Party and the outcomes of the renewal process. Next year, the whole military will focus on studying and carrying out the Resolutions of the 13th National Party Congress and the… Read full this story

