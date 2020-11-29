CMC and MND review results of mass mobilization movements in military

Present at the meeting in Hanoi were Member of the Politburo, Head of the Party Central Committee’s (PCC) Mass Mobilization Commission Truong Thi Mai, PCC Member, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army and Deputy Defense Minister Senior Lieutenant General Phan Van Giang, as well as other leaders of the MND, representatives of Central agencies, leaders of the General Department of Politics and role models in the two movements. The event was also attended online by leaders of defense agencies and military units. Delivered by Deputy Director of the General Department of Politics (GDP) Senior Lieutenant General Tran Quan Phuong, the conference listened to a general report on the results of the two movements over the past five years At the event The report read, since 2016, the CMC, MND and GDP have led and directed the two movements; as a result, the two movements have been carried out in a comprehensive, synchronic and in-depth manner across the military, and achieved great practical outcomes. Following directions of the CMC and MND, defense agencies and military units launched the “Good mass mobilization” movement, and collaborated closely with local Party committees and governments to carry out various practical effective… Read full this story
