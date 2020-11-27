China’s ships continue bullying Vietnam’s law enforcement forces

PANO – On May 12th, China’s ships and aircraft protecting its 981 oil rig illegally positioned deep in Vietnam’s exclusive economic zone continued to prevent Vietnam’s law enforcement forces from approaching the rig. Chinese ships kept firing water cannon at Vietnamese vessels. However, troops of Vietnam’s law enforcement forces remain restrained while being determined to protect the national sovereignty at sea. People across the nation have been extremely indignant at China’s illegal placement of its rig and provocative acts in Vietnam’s waters, and believed that the Vietnam’s Party and State would hammer out suitable measures to deal with the problem. In spite of not having a chance to visit Truong Sa (Spratly) and Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelagos, Siu Qui from Ia Nam commune, Duc Co district, Gia Lai province, said that he and other local people had always turned their hearts to the islands and kept following the situation and demanded China to remove the rig out of Vietnam territorial waters and end its acts in violation of Vietnam’s sovereignty. Fishermen showed their determination to protect national sovereign over sea and islands. “Ethnic minority groups in Central Highlands completely trust in the leadership of the Party and State and strength of Vietnam… Read full this story

