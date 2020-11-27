Mường Phăng Commune viewed from above. — VNA/VNS Photo Phan Tuấn Anh Lâm Giang More than 30km from Điện Biên Phủ City, Che Căn Village features many cultural values of ancient Thai ethnic people and is an attractive community tourism destination for those who visit the northwestern province of Điện Biên. To reach Che Căn Village, tourists can take Highway 279, through Nà Nhạn Commune, Điện Biên District, then follow provincial Road 3 into Mường Phăng Commune. Visitors can also follow a southeast road of Điện Biên Phủ City passing through Tà Lèng Commune. These two routes both lead through the winding roads along Pá Khoang Lake hidden under the green forests with fresh air and peaceful natural scenery. The village is on a part of the Pú Đồn mountain range which has the highest peak of Pú Huốt, 1,700m above sea level. It was on the top of this mountain that the Commander-in-Chief of the Việt Nam People’s Army (VPA), General Võ Nguyên Giáp, ordered an observation post to monitor the developments of the fighting with the French forces in Mường Thanh during the pivotal Điện Biên Phủ Battle in 1954. The road to Che Căn Village. VNA/VNS Photo Phan Tuấn Anh Before exploring Che Căn Village,… Read full this story

Che Căn Village, an intriguing destination of Điện Biên have 346 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at November 27, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.