Central Highlands faces labour shortages on coffee plantations

Coffee pickers at work. — Photo dantri.com.vn CENTRAL HIGHLANDS — A few years ago hundreds of people used to descend on coffee plantations in the Central Highlands region to work as coffee pickers during the harvest season when coffee prices were high. However, now prices have fallen, there is less interest in the work. According to many plantation owners in Đắk Nông Province, coffee picking used to provide a stable income for thousands of labourers. Over the past three-four years, more and more coffee plantations had been converted to other crops, leaving the work less attractive, Dân Trí online newspaper reported. Now many coffee farmers struggle to find workers for the harvest. Nguyễn Văn Dũng, the owner of a coffee plantation in in Xã Đắk Drô Commune, Krông Nô District, said his family began harvesting coffee in mid-November this year. This year, labour costs were higher than last year, but it was still difficult to find workers due to the low coffee yield, according to Dũng. Every day, he and his wife have to work on the plantation from early in the morning to the late afternoon because they have only been able to hire two pickers. In previous years during the harvest, coffee pickers got paid a daily wage, but now they want…

